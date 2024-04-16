Sheriff: Suspects in string of Faribault County burglaries left trailer at the scene of crime

Three people have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Faribault County.

Nicole Blum, 41, of Winnebago, and Dustin Reinhart, 37, of Blue Earth are each facing charges of felony 3rd-degree burglary.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s office has been investigating the series of burglaries at multiple locations over the past six months. Investigators say the suspects left behind a trailer at one of the properties they burglarized. At 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office was notified the trailer had been moved.

Deputies tracked the trailer, pulled by a Dodge Dakota pickup, into a Winnebago driveway. Blum and Reinhart were identified as the occupants of the pickup and were subsequently arrested. Warrant searches were performed at the 5th St home, where police say they seized drugs and recovered stolen property.

Also arrested during a Minnesota Department of Corrections probation check at a 6th Ave residence in Winnebago was 43-year-old Cain Buster Walterman. Police say a “large number” of stolen items from the burglaries were found at Walterman’s home, along with drugs, a firearm, and ammunition.

Walterman is facing felony charges of receiving stolen property. Blum and Reinhart are facing gross misdemeanor charges of the same. All three suspects are charged with gross misdemeanor drug possession. Walterman is also charged with gross misdemeanor possession of a firearm and ammunition by an ineligible person. Police say Reinhart had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Martin County.

Investigators say the incidents at both Winnebago homes are believed to be related. The burglaries remain under investigation.