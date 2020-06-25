Sheriff: Teen fell asleep in single-vehicle rollover south of Gaylord

(Gaylord, MN) – A teen was hospitalized after he apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of his vehicle.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says Koby McGill, 18, of Gaylord, was westbound on 320th St near 451st Ave when he fell asleep and rolled his 2000 GMC Jimmy into the ditch.

Koby was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, according to the release.

The crash happened at 6:20 p.m. about seven miles south of Gaylord.