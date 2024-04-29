Sheriff warns of scams in Le Sueur County

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be vigilant to avoid scams after several residents have fallen victim.

Sheriff Brett Mason says various residents have been scammed out of a total of $209,000 over the past three months. The scams include Publisher Clearing House contests, a grandchild or child suffering from an accident, an arrest warrant, taxes owed to the IRS, or a report of viruses on a computer.

The sheriff’s office recommends letting unknown callers go to voicemail and watching for “spoof” numbers, making the victim think the call is from a trusted source, such as a bank or clinic. Police say potential victims should remember to ask the caller questions to make sure they know the person calling.

Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of a scam should report the matter to local law enforcement.

More information is available at the Senior Linkage Line at 800-333-2433 or minnesotahelp.info.