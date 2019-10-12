      Weather Alert

Sheriff’s office: No additional info on body found in rural Mankato

Oct 12, 2019 @ 3:00am

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officials said Friday that there is no new information about a partially-decomposed body found in rural Mankato Thursday morning.

“The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation in conjunction with the BCA and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.  We have no additional information available for release today. ” an email from Captain Paul Barta said.

SMN spoke with Barta earlier in the day about the location the body was found.   He said there no police presence in the area that would indicate where the investigation was set up.   SMN found tire tracks at one point of entry to the wooded area, which is just off County Road 12.  Signage marks the property as private.

Several homes are approximately a quarter-mile from the wooded area.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office will autopsy the body.

