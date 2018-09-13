Sherwin-Williams Names ‘Cavern Clay’ Its 2019 Color of the Year

The paint company has named Cavern Clay (SW7701), a warm orange-y hue, as it’s Color of the Year for 2019. The shade calls to mind terracotta tiles and the sandy tones of the American Southwest, Sherwin Williams points out in a press release announcing the news.

“Cavern Clay is an easy way to bring the warmth of the outdoors in,” says director of color marketing Sue Wadden. “Envision beaches, canyons and deserts, and sun-washed late summer afternoons.”

But its also meant to transport those who choose to coat their walls with the trending color in time.

“We believe 2019 will be a renaissance of the 1970s—with a twist,” Wadden says. “In the coming year, we will embrace our pioneering spirits and artisan ingenuity.” She notes, the color “embodies renewal, simplicity and free-spirited, bohemian flair,” trademarks of the funky and forward-looking decade.

