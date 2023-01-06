She’s Already Done Christmas Shopping…For NEXT Year!!!

A woman in England says she’s already bought all her Christmas gifts … for next year. On December 31st, Tina Quarrell posted in a Facebook Group called “The magical holidays of Christmas” that much of her 2023 Christmas shopping was already done. “I have six adult children, 16 grandchildren, then all the birthdays in between,” she wrote of the reasons for her very early shopping — along with a photo of a bunch of wrapped gifts.