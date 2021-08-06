Shooting in Renville leaves one dead; suspect arrested

One person is dead and a suspect is behind bars after a shooting in Renville Thursday night.

A 911 caller reported the shooting at 103 Main St N about 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, police and first responders discovered a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the Renville County West school ball field to meet a medical helicopter.

Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead, according to the release. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is currently in custody at the Renville County Jail. Investigators believe the victim and the alleged shooter know each other and the incident was isolated, so there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Formal charges are expected to be filed by the Renville County Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Renville Police, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will continue to investigate the deaths.