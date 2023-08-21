Shooting on Minneapolis street injures eight people

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say eight people, including six teenagers, are injured after gunfire erupted on a Minneapolis street. All of the victims from Sunday afternoon’s shooting are expected to survive. Police say officers with the city’s mass transit agency heard multiple shots “including the sound of automatic gunfire.” Minneapolis officers responded and four males were taken to a hospital. Three other males and a woman later arrived at the hospital. The victims included six males ages 15 to 18, a 45-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. Police received reports of two suspects running from the scene, but no arrests have been made.