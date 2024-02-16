Shooting victim dead; police searching for 3 persons of interest

The victim of a shooting in Mankato Thursday near the historic courthouse has died and police are searching for three persons of interest in connection to the case.

The adult male victim died at Mayo Clinic Mankato following the shooting at 4th and Walnut streets. His name will be released after an autopsy is completed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say they are currently looking for three persons of interest in connection with the homicide investigation. The identities of the suspects are known to police, according to a press release.

Search warrants were executed at addresses on the 400 block of State St and the 200 block of North 5th St as part of the investigation.

Mankato Public Safety responded just before 5 p.m. to a report of gunshots at 4th and Walnut streets. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random incident.