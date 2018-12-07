Shopko To Close 39 Locations, Including 2 in Minnesota

Wisconsin department store chain Shopko has announced it will be closing 39 stores across the country, including two in Minnesota.

The Green Bay-based store confirmed the closures on Wednesday, with liquidation sales set to start on Friday before the affected locations shutter at the end of February.

The stores earmarked for closure are across 19 states including Minnesota, where the Paynesville and Mahnomen locations are shutting down.

Shopko currently has 37 Shopko and Shopko Hometown stores in Minnesota, among its chain of 363 stores nationwide.

All of these stores are located outside the Twin Cities, with the closest to the metro its location in North Branch.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that between 10-25 full and part-time employees will be affected at each closing location.

The decision was made after the company reviewed its long-term outlook on profitability, sales trends and growth potential, the newspaper notes.

Source: bringmethenews.com

