Short lane closure in Nicollet Co after road slope slides into Minnesota River

(St. Peter, MN) – Nicollet County is alerting motorists of a short lane closure northeast of New Ulm.

According to a post on the county Facebook page, a portion of the road slop on Nicollet County Rd 21 slid into the Minnesota River Thursday morning. The slide is just east of the Nicollet County roads 21 and 14 intersection.

Nicollet County officials say one-lane road closure has been implemented for about 100 ft in the eastbound lane of County Rd 21. “Motorists are advised to stop before entering the lane closure area to make sure no oncoming traffic is coming through before continuing on,” says the Facebook post.