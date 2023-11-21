Shots fired at home in rural Freeborn County

An investigation is underway after multiple shots were fired at a home west of Albert Lea Monday evening.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 17873 690th Ave just after 6:30 p.m. for a report that it was believed someone had shot at home and hit a window, shattering it.

When deputies arrived on the scene, there were no suspects or vehicles outside the home. Investigators found numerous bullet holes above the living room window, bullet holes in the living room window on the east side of the home, and another bullet hole on the northeast side of the home, according to a press release from Lt Whitney Wacholz.

Two victims at the home told police they weren’t injured and didn’t have a description of the shooter.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, but the incident remains under active investigation.

No arrests have been made, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 377-5200.