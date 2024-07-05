Should Pete Rose Be Let Back In To The MLB Hall of Fame?

There’s been lots of talk about gambling in sports this year – and now two state lawmakers in Ohio are getting in on the conversation. State Representatives Bill Seitz and Tom Young are co-sponsoring a resolution that asks Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to lift the ban on Pete Rose from entering the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Seitz said it was “hypocritical” that major league teams are now heavily invested in sports betting operations –but gambling is still held against 83-year-old Rose, who was busted for gambling way back in 1989. While the lawmakers are taking a stand, the resolution has no legal force. It’s more like a fancy suggestion.