‘Show Us Your Mullet’ to benefit JZ Cancer Fund kicks off at Mustache Bash Tuesday

It’s a party-in-the-back type of hairdo, but this mullet contest is about feel-good business on the front side.

The Show Us Your Mullet Hockey hair growing contest is Tuesday during the annual Mustache Bash at Pub 500 on November 30.

Hockey Day Minnesota will kick off the contest to raise frunds for the JZ Cancer Fund.

Minnesota State University, Mankato Hockey Player Branden Furry will be on hand to start the constest and extend the hair-growing challenge. Furry will be growing a mullet along with Mason Michalski from Mini Mite, Mankato East hockey player Myles Wolters, Assistant East Coach Matt Tyree, Assistant West Coach Jason Anderson, recovering Hockey Mom Ronda Redmond, and James Gullickson from Alpha Media.

Mullet growers will each have a social media presence where fans can vote on their favorite mullet for $1 per vote, with all proceeds going to the JZ Cancer Fund. The winner will be announced at the final game of Hockey Day Minnesota on January 23.

The Mustache Bash will follow a 4:30 p.m. press event at Pub 500.