Sibley Co Sheriff: Alcohol likely a factor in teen’s crash with semi

(Gaylord, MN) – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a car vs. semi crash in Sibley County early Tuesday morning.

Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash on Highway 15, just north of Highway 19 at 4:05 a.m.

According to a press release from the sheriff, A Mazda CX-5 driven by 17-year-old Carli Vargason, 17, of Dassel, was southbound on Highway 15 when she tried passing another vehicle and struck with a semi-tractor trailer that was northbound on Highway 15.

Vargason’s vehicle was in the ditch when deputies arrived on-scene. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The sheriff’s release did not identify the semi driver.

The Winthrop Ambulance, Winthrop Firee and Rescue, and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.