A Sibley County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

The death involved a person in their early 80’s, and marked the 14th death of the pandemic in Sibley County. The death was among 34 recorded statewide Monday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 8,862.

Another 4,253 new infections were also confirmed Monday, including 58 new cases in Blue Earth County; 27 in Nicollet County