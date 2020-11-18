Sibley County Service Center closed to public for remainder of 2020

An increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted Sibley County Services will close to the public for the remainder of 2020.

Services will still be available, but contact will be limited to electronic means, such as phone and email, according to a press release from County Administrator John Gilsczinski.

The Service Center, at 111 9th Street in Gaylord, houses Public Health and Human Services, as well as the Sibley County Public Works Administrative offices and University Extension office. A tentative reopening is scheduled for January 4.

The courthouse and license center will continue to operate with a maximum of six clients in the waiting room at one time. Driver’s license renewal appointments can be scheduled by phone at (507) 237-4068, or online at www.co.sibley.mn.us.

The Sibley County Property Assessing and Zoning, Auditor/Treasurer, attorney, and recorder’s office will remain open. Social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Scheduled court hearings will continue. Anyone with questions about a court matter may call (507)237-4051.