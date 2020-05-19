Sibley County Sheriff investigating vehicle theft, break-ins

(Gaylord, MN) – An investigation is underway after a vehicle theft and multiple vehicle break-ins last week in Sibley County.

The thefts happened at about 6 p.m. at the Minnesota River access off Highway 93, about a half mile east of Highway 169 on Thursday, May 14.

A vehicle was reported stolen, and items were thieved from three other vehicles, according to a press release from the Sheriff Patrick Nienaber.

The owner of the stolen 2016 Ford Fusion was identified by the sherff’s office as Tyler Dvorak, 21, of Belle Plaine. Dvorak had approximately $900 worth of tools, hunting and fishing gear in the vehicle, according to the release.

Several fishing rods, two tackle boxes, a Beretta A400 12-gauge shotgun, and a Taurus .380 pistol were reported stolen from the other vehicles.

On Monday, the St. Paul Police Department was investigating a call when the stolen Beretta shotgun in a vehicle. The Ford Fusion has not yet been located.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.