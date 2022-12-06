Sibley County Sheriff searching for robbery suspects

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several robbery suspects.

The incident occurred on the morning of Thanksgiving Day at a home near Belle Plaine.

Police say that four people, including two suspects armed with handguns, entered the residence and stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools, and three vehicles.

Investigators are trying to identify the man pictured, who could be known as “Aron Beltran,” or JR.” The other suspects being sought include “Tony,” a Hispanic male in his mid-40’s, “Julio,” a younger Hispanic male in his mid-20’s with afro-style hair, a female who is a girlfriend to JR/Aron, and “Brandon,” a Hispanic male, skinny and tall, who resides with his sister in the Brooklyn Center area.

The suspects may have ties to the Twin Cities area. The group arrived at the targeted home in a black SUV that was possibly a Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information should contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 237-7814.