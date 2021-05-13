Sibley County will reduce gun carry permit fee for military members

Veterans and current members of the armed forces in Sibley County will see a significant fee reduction for a permit to carry a weapon.

On Tuesday, the Sibley County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution reducing the cost for the carry permit by 75%. The request was made by Sibley County Sheriff Pat Nienaber.

Sibley County residents who are currently serving in the military, and veterans, will pay a $25 fee, compared to the existing $100 permit cost.

The resolution includes National Guard and Reservists.

“This is a small token of appreciation by the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office to honor and recognize the men and women who have served, or are serving their country in the United States military,” says a press release from the sheriff’s office.