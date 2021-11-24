Sibley East High School goes into soft lockdown after email threat

Sibley East High School went into a soft lockdown Wednesday after a student apparently sent an email to administrators that threatened a shooting.

Arlington Police and the Sibley County Sheriff’s office responded to the school after they were notified at 7:41 a.m. of the email, which said the shooting would happen at 10 a.m.

Law enforcement began investigating the origins of the email as the school went into soft lockdown protocols, according to a social media post by Arlington police.

Investigators say the creation of the suspect email address and the message were traced to a juvenile Sibley East student, who was at school and was questioned. The student allegedly admitted to school staff that the email had been sent in hopes that school would be cancelled for the day.

Police say the student was released to the custody of their parents.

The matter will be referred to the Sibley County Attorney’s office for a potential juvenile charge of threats of violence.

No firearms were found at the school and the suspect told investigators they have no access to firearms.