Sid Hartman turns 100: Milestone birthday for Minn. newsman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman turned 100 years old on Sunday.

He first had a sports column published in the newspaper in 1945, about a week after the end of World War II.

Hartman celebrated his milestone birthday with his usual column in print and his regular appearance on a sports talk radio show on WCCO AM.

He still has three to four columns published per week in the paper he once sold on downtown street corners at age 9.

Hartman’s career also included a decade as a de facto NBA general manager, running the Minneapolis Lakers.