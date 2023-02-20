‘Significant’ 3-day storm poised to dump a foot of snow on region

Dreaming of spring? How about a foot of snow (or more) to jolt you back to reality?

Mankato and the surrounding areas are in the path of a monster three-day snowstorm threatening to dump a foot of snow on the region.

The National Weather Service says the storm will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow on Wednesday and Thursday. The winter storm could cause “significant travel disruptions” according to NWS.

The snow is expected to arrive in two main rounds, the first late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, followed by a lull. The second round will begin late Wednesday and last most of Thursday.

There is “high confidence” that most of Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Sibley counties will see 12 or more inches of snow. Blue Earth, Brown, Waseca, and parts of Watonwan and Faribault counties are likely to receive 8 or more inches of snow.

If a foot or more of snow wasn’t enough, blizzard conditions will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Strong winds will develop Wednesday with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible. Counties of the northwest, like Redwood and Renville, could see winds in the 50 mph range.

Temperatures are forecast to drop well below zero on Thursday night, and Friday carries a slight chance of snow.

Hang tight for the weekend ahead, which should be pleasant, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-20’s.