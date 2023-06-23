‘Significant’ injuries in single-vehicle rollover in rural Blue Earth

An Elmore man was hospitalized with injuries following a single-vehicle SUV rollover in rural Blue Earth.

The crash happened near the intersection of 320th Ave and 85th St at 8:32 p.m. Thursday.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says the SUV driver, Jeramiah Keith Marion Moore, 28, of Elmore, told deputies he was southbound on 320th Ave when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the rollover.

Moore sustained “significant” cuts and lacerations to his face, arms, and legs during the crash, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. He was transported by ambulance to United District Health in Blue Earth.

Investigators say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.