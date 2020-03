(Mankato, MN) – Work on the Silo Art Project will resume.

A Facebook post from Visit Mankato says artist Guido Van Helton will start painting this week, likely Tuesday night.

Van Helton will take extra precautions to stay safe and will keep his materials separate from other at the Ardent Mills plant, the post said.

Visit Mankato assured that Van Helton would maintain a proper social distance during the pandemic, at “135 feet in the air!”