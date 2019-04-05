Single Batch Of Heroin Suspected In 3 North Mankato Overdoses

Close-up of man boiling heroin in spoon while holding a syringe in his hand

North Mankato police say several people have been hospitalized for drug-related overdoses in the last several days.

In a press release, Chief Ross Gullickson said that three different suspected heroin overdoses all happened “within the last 72 hours.”

The earliest incident, on April 2nd, involved an 39-year-old Eagle Lake woman at Bluff Park in Mankato. According to the release, a male passenger in her car “summoned emergency responders” when the woman showed signs of overdose. Police say the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m.

On April 4th, police received calls for two overdoses, just over an hour apart. At 6:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of Roe Crest Drive where a 51-year-old woman had taken suspected heroin. At 7:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Mankato man lost consciousness while in the Commerce Drive Kwik Trip. NARCAN was administered in both cases, according to the release.

All three victims were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. All are expected to recover.

“Those battling addiction need to know that there are resources and people who can help. you do not have to walk the road to recovery alone,” Chief Gullickson said in a statement.

Investigation revealed that all three victims were acquainted with one another. It’s believed they used the same batch of suspected heroin.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

