Single-day record COVID deaths include 3 in Brown County, 1 in Martin County

Three people have died of COVID-19 in Brown County, and one in Martin County, as Minnesota records a single-day record of virus-related deaths with 72 total, according to state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s latest data shows the Brown County residents who died were patients 65 to 69-years-old, 85 to 89-years-old, and 90 to 94-years-old. Brown County has now seen nine deaths since the start of the pandemic

The Martin County resident who died was between 75 and 79-years-old, the 20th death in the county from the virus. Community Health & Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties says there are eight people currently hospitalized with the virus in Martin County.

From the deaths reported Thursday, 51 resided in congregate-care facilities, while 21 came from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 3,082.

In the seven-day period between Nov 12 and Nov 18, 1,339 people have been hospitalized, according to MDH. That includes 201 patients who required intensive care.

MDH reported 7,877 newly confirmed positive virus cases Thursday.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 132

Brown – 49

Cottonwood – 23

Faribault – 19

Fillmore – 25

Freeborn – 41

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 53

Lyon – 24

Martin – 24

McLeod – 75

Mower – 73

Murray – 11

Nicollet – 64

Nobles – 15

Redwood – 20

Renville – 25

Rice – 169

Sibley – 38

Steele – 34

Waseca – 26

Watonwan – 13