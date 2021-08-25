      Weather Alert

Single-vehicle Highway 15 injury crash involved alcohol, says patrol

Aug 25, 2021 @ 9:01am

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 Tuesday afternoon involved alcohol, according to the state patrol.

The crash happened ​at 3:23 p.m. in Cornish Township, which sits between Lafayette and Winthrop.

Michael Darrel Johnson, 57, of Lafayette, was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, according to a state patrol crash report.

The report says Johnson was southbound on Highway 15 when he drove his pickup into a ditch and struck a utility pole.

Alcohol was detected in Johnson’s system, according to the patrol’s report, which also says it’s unknown if Johnson was wearing his seat belt.

