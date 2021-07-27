Single-vehicle I-90 crash turns fatal in Faribault County

A crash in Faribault County south of Wells turned fatal late Monday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 48-year-old Des Moines, Iowa man was behind the wheel of a Chevy pickup that was eastbound on I-90 when it went in the ditch before crossing the eastbound lanes and rolling in another ditch.

A 12-year-old Des Moines boy was a passenger in the vehicle.

The patrol hasn’t identified the crash victims, or indicated whether one or both of the occupants died.

The crash report lists the time as 11:24 p.m.