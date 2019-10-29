Single-vehicle New Ulm crash turns fatal

(New Ulm, MN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in New Ulm this afternoon

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday on the north side of the city.

A release from the New Ulm Police Department said a pickup truck with three occupants was traveling eastbound on Airport Road when the driver lost control on a gravel surface and the pickup tipped over, killing one of the passengers.

Police say names are being withheld pending family notification.

