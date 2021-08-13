Sioux Falls, SD man pleads not guilty to 2nd degree murder charge in Mower County District Court

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man who was brought into custody in July for a murder in Austin is pleading not guilty in Mower County District Court.

18-year old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of 45-year old David Harris of Austin on June 5th.

Authorities reported that Nunez shot Harris multiple times in the chest during an attempted drug robbery. He then left the scene and was apprehended July 15th at a residence in Sioux Falls.

No trial date has been scheduled. Nunez’ next appearance in Mower County District Court has been scheduled for September 24th. He remains in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.