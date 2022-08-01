Sioux Falls Street Corn

These days, people are so desperate for feel-good news that a random stalk of corn growing in the street in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is satisfying that need. Locals are rallying around the single stalk, which somehow started growing out of a crack in the road in front of a home. Right now it’s about a foot tall, but it’s growing and the homeowner assures everyone that it’s in good hands — as long as no one drives over it. It’s actually not the only corn stalk being cheered on in the city. A single stalk was recently found growing in a sand bunker at a local golf course.