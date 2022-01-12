Six area counties report COVID deaths; nearly 11,000 new infections in Minnesota

Six local counties reported coronavirus deaths Wednesday, as the Minnesota Department of Health also logged nearly 11,000 new infections.

A total of 49 total deaths were recorded in Wednesday’s update, 38 of those deaths from this month. Here are the local counties reporting deaths:

Cottonwood – Age 95 to 99

Faribault – Age 55 to 59

Freeborn – Age 85 to 89

Martin – Age 55 to 59

Nicollet – Age 85 to 89

Sibley – Age 75 to 79

State health officials also recorded another 10,719 infections. Blue Earth County has 69 new cases; Nicollet County, 36. Governor Tim Walz said Wednesday that he is deeply concerned about schools because of how quickly the Omicron variant is spreading. But Walz also said he’s encouraged because Minnesota is leading the country in the number of booster shots administered.

Hospitalizations as of Tuesday were at 1,508, which includes 257 patients in intensive care.