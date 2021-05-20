Six years in prison for man accused of killing pedestrian

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Michigan man charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in Fargo will spend six years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and failing to report a fatal accident. Twenty-nine-year-old David Torgenson was also given two years of probation Tuesday for the September death of 39-year-old Peter McKenney, who was originally from Minnesota. Authorities say McKenney was walking home from the grocery store when he was struck. The Calumet, Michigan man will get 237 days of credit for time served.