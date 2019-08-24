Skol! St. Peter woman wins Vikings season tickets

(Mankato, MN) – A St. Peter woman has won season tickets to the Minnesota Vikings home games at US Bank Stadium.

Heidi Cahill was one of dozens of qualifiers who gathered at Rounders Thursday night for the grand finale of the Scratch and Skol contest from Alpha Media and Miller Lite.

Each of the 32 NFL teams was represented by logo under the cap of an empty Miller Lite bottle. Qualifiers chose a bottle and looked under the lid hoping to see the winning symbol – the Vikings logo. Heidi qualified 17 times for the contest, and ended up with five of the bottles.

“I got it!” she shouted when she saw the logo. But it was her husband Tom who celebrated loudest. Watch his reaction below.

The Cahill’s said they are a large and giving family and will only use one pair of tickets for themselves. Tom and Heidi will attend the Vikings-Packers Monday night matchup on December 23rd, but the rest of the games will be gifts for the family, and perhaps even the babysitter.

We at SMN feel like part of the Cahill family right about now.

Alpha Media Mankato radio stations River 105, Country 103.5, Mix 99.1 and Rock 95 hosted the contest.

