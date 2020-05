(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Public Safety is investigating a Memorial Day fire at a home in Skyline.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at 115 South Skyline Drive at 10:29 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found flames coming from home’s roof and extinguished the fire.

A press release reports that all occupants made it safety out of the home and no one was injured.

Damages are estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.