Sleepy Eye Couple Charged After Search Of Home Turns Up Weed, Cocaine

Jacob Madson Mugshot

Two Sleepy Eye residents were arrested after a warrant search unearthed drugs and paraphernalia in a home where children were living.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Anthony Madson, and 24-year-old Jennifer Judith Hanson are each charged with four felony counts of 5th degree possession.

According to a press release from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville County Drug Task Force, agents found over a pound of marijuana, marijuana wax, approximately five grams of cocaine and various narcotic medications in unmarked containers.  Multiple drug paraphernalia and over $1,500 in cash were also seized.

Jennifer Hanson Mugshot

Police say the recovered items were scattered around the home and was easily accessible to two minors living in the home.  The children were placed into protective custody by Brown County Family Services.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

STUDY: Quitting Junk Food Causes Withdrawal Symptoms Similar to Drug Addiction United Airlines Under Fire After Flight Attendant Tells Mom Baby Can’t Cry More Than 5 Minutes You Can Have a Creepy Clown Deliver Donuts to Your Friends for Halloween Eerie Skull-Shaped Asteroid Will Zoom Past Earth Just After Halloween Police Searching for Missing Southern MN Mom & Her 5 Kids 4 Fall Super-Foods That Are Good For You!
Comments