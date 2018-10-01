Sleepy Eye Couple Charged After Search Of Home Turns Up Weed, Cocaine

Two Sleepy Eye residents were arrested after a warrant search unearthed drugs and paraphernalia in a home where children were living.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Anthony Madson, and 24-year-old Jennifer Judith Hanson are each charged with four felony counts of 5th degree possession.

According to a press release from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville County Drug Task Force, agents found over a pound of marijuana, marijuana wax, approximately five grams of cocaine and various narcotic medications in unmarked containers. Multiple drug paraphernalia and over $1,500 in cash were also seized.

Police say the recovered items were scattered around the home and was easily accessible to two minors living in the home. The children were placed into protective custody by Brown County Family Services.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook