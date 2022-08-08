Sleepy Eye gets Vietnam-Era Huey Helicoptor For Display

After months of fundraising and community support, a Vietnam-era helicopter has arrived in Sleepy Eye, where it will be displayed at a local park.

The project was driven primarily by the Sleepy Eye American Legion Post #7 and the Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority. Over $93,000 in funds were donated by the public and area businesses to acquire and refurbish the helicopter.

The historic helicopter was escorted by dozens of motorcycles as it made its 1,500 mile-plus journey to Sleepy Eye.

The helicopter is a 1965 Delta used in the Vietnam War. The aircraft will be elevated on the north end of the Sleepy Eye Veteran’s Park Memorial.