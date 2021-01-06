Sleepy Eye Hardee’s burglarized

The Sleepy Eye Hardees was burglarized over the weekend.

Sleepy Eye Police says the incident happened sometime between 10 p.m. and 5 am. on Sunday, when the burglary was reported.

The perpetrator gained entry to the restaurant through a broken window, according to SEPD. Police say the business reported money missing, but the amount is being withheld while the investigation is still active.

The burglary happened while the business was closed.

Anyone with information should contact Sleepy Eye Police at (507) 794-3711.