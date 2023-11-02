Sleepy Eye man accused of molesting relative

A Sleepy Eye man is accused of molesting a family member in 2009.

Gary Allen Thoms, 69, was charged Tuesday in Brown County Court with felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under age 13.

A criminal complaint says Thoms’s granddaughter reported last month that he had forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was between the ages of five and seven. The victim said it was the only incident.

Thoms asked for a lawyer and declined to talk to police, according to the complaint. He is currently in jail in Brown County.