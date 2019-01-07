Sleepy Eye Man Charged With Raping Vulnerable Teen Boy

A Sleepy Eye man faces criminal charges, accused of raping a 16-year-old boy with a disability.

Justin Daniel Mickelson, 40, was charged in Brown County Court with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal sex conduct, two counts of felony 4th-degree criminal sex conduct, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree criminal sex conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s mother told police that when she returned from bible camp on the night of January 2nd, her 16-year-old son insisted she take him to the emergency room, but refused to tell her why. Eventually, he indicated in a note he’d been raped, according to court documents. His mother believed he had met the man on Snapchat, according to the complaint.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance that showed Mickelson arriving at the victim’s home approximately 50 minutes after the boy’s mother left the house. The boy allowed Mickelson into the home, according to the complaint. The victim told police Mickelson told him to go to the bedroom, where Mickelson raped him. The boy told investigators Mickelson said “That felt good,” before he left. The boy told police he did not consent to the act, and that Mickelson was aware that he was 16, according to court documents.

In an interview with police, Mickelson said he’d met the boy on Grindr and that the two have discussions though the app. Mickelson said the victim showed him identification that indicated that he was 18-year-old. He said the victim had invited him over to the home and agreed to perform oral sex, according to the complaint.

In a second interview with police, the boy denied using Grindr, performing oral sex on Mickelson, or having a photo I.D. of any type.

Court documents say the boy is diagnosed with Reactive Attachment Disorder and has the cognitive abilities of an 11 or 12-year-old.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

