Sleepy Eye man, Colorado couple injured in collision near Courtland Friday morning

A Sleepy Eye man and a couple from Colorado were injured when their vehicles collided near Courtland on Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 11:48 a.m., a Ford Edge being driven by Christopher James Strand, age 28, of Westminster, Colorado, crashed at the intersection of County Road 37 and Highway 14 with a Ford F150 driven by Matthew Mark Rasmussen, age 41, of Sleepy Eye.

Strand and Rasmussen were transported to the New Ulm medical center with non-life threatening injuries, along with Strand’s passenger, Celeste Beda Elise Strand, age 22, also of Westminster, Colorado.

The New Um Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Courtland Fire Department, and Allina Ambulance all assisted at the scene.