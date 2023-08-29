Sleepy Eye man dies in a workplace accident

An investigation is underway after a Sleepy Eye man died in a workplace accident Tuesday morning.

Austin Brett Trebesch, 27, died at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center, where he was transported after the “work-related farm implement accident,” according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release says dispatch received multiple 911 calls at 8:43 a.m.from Miller Sellner Implement on Highway 4. First responders treated Trebesch at the scene before he was transported to the hospital.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.