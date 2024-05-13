Sleepy Eye man injured in motorcycle crash

A Sleepy Eye man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Renville County early Sunday morning.

Taylor John Bolinger, 32, was transported to the hospital in Olivia with non-life threatening injuries following the crash on Highway 4.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Bolinger was riding his Harley Davidson southbound when he swerved to avoid a deer and went into the ditch shortly before 2 a.m.

The patrol crash report says Bolinger was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol was detected in his system.