Sleepy Eye man injured in rollover

(Mankato, MN) – A Sleepy Eye man was injured Monday just before 2 p.m. in a rollover crash south of town.

Rafael Martinez was driving a Chevy pickup northbound on Highway 4 in Brown County’s Stark Township, when the truck went into the ditch and rolled, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Martinez was transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash, according to the report.