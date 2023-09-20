Sleepy Eye man killed when 2 semis collide in Watonwan County; other driver critically injured

A Sleepy Eye man was killed and another driver seriously injured when two semis collided in Watonwan County Wednesday morning.

Dylan Robert Maas, 31, of Sleepy Eye, was deceased at the scene of the crash, according to a state patrol crash report.

The other semi driver, Cody James Crowley, 32, of Golden Valley, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened east of Darfur shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The state patrol says Maas was eastbound on Highway 30 in his Freightliner semi and Crowley was southbound on Co Rd 5 when the semis collided in the intersection.

It’s unknown if either driver was wearing a seat belt.