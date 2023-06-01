Sleepy Eye man, Redwood Falls woman injured in collision Wednesday

A Sleepy Eye man received life-threatening injuries, and a Redwood Falls woman received slighter injuries, in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 5:57 p.m. on May 31, Brianna Lyn Rasmussen, age 30, was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 68. Near Garden Avenue the vehicle left the road.

Rasmussen was transported to CentraCare – Redwood with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, Brandon Timothy Hoffman, age 26, of Sleepy Eye, was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasso Ambulance and Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance.