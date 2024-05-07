Sleepy Eye man sentenced to prison for woman’s death at boat landing

A Sleepy Eye man has been sentenced to about 6 ½ in prison on manslaughter charges.

Casey Dlynn Narvaez, 39, was convicted Monday in Nicollet County Court in the death of 35-year-old Kayla Hulsey. Counts of 2nd-degree murder and aiding suicide were dismissed.

In September, Narvaez called 911 from a boat landing off Highway 4 south of Fairfax. Police found Hulsey dead in an SUV and Narvaez standing outside with cable ties around his neck. He told investigators he and Hulsey had a suicide pact, but his attempt had failed.

Narvaez will get credit for 191 days already served in jail and will likely serve two-thirds of his sentence, with the remaining third spent on supervised probation.