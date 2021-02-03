Sleepy Eye man with restraining order accused of thefts, damages

A Sleepy Eye man is accused of stealing from a woman with a restraining order against him, and doing thousands of dollars worth of damages to her vehicle.

Brett Jamison Deibele Braulick, 36, was charged in Brown County Court last week with felony counts of burglary, theft, and damage to property.

A criminal complaint says a woman who previously lived with Deibele Braulick reported he had called and sent her two text messages on Aug 17.

The previous evening, a miter saw and lawnmower had been taken from the woman’s garage and her car had been keyed. She believed Deibele was responsible, according to the complaint.

Court documents say the woman has a harassment restraining order against Deible Braulick, who is prohibited from coming within 500 feet of her property or business.

The following month, the victim called police to report she had been at the home she previously shared with Deibele Braulick, where she saw some of her missing property.

Police say they found several of the stolen items at Deibele Braulick’s home that were intentionally hidden.

The thefts totaled $1,250, according to the complaint.

Deibele Braulick is also accused of causing $2,110 in damages to the woman’s car, which included slashing the tires, according to the complaint.