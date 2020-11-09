Sleepy Eye Medical Center implementing ‘No Visitor’ policy due to rising COVID cases

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brown County has prompted the Sleepy Eye Medical Center to implement a ‘no visitor’ policy.

The policy is effective today, Monday, Nov 9th.

Compassionate exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care following a screening, according to SEMC.

Brown County reported a death on Nov 5th and November 8th, bringing the county’s death total to four.

On Nov 7, the county public health department reported that five of the 35 case reported that day were hospitalized at the time of their investigation.

Brown County has 570 confirmed cases to date, with 384 out of isolation. Seventeen people have been hospitalized in the county since the start of the pandemic.